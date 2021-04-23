LDtk
A downloadable level editor for Windows, macOS, and Linux
LDtk is a modern and open-source 2D level editor, specifically designed for indie devs.
It is based on my personal experience creating Dead Cells and making game jams.
My goal is to provide an editor that has all the important core features and to do them right, with a modern user interface/experience.
Is it free?
Yes it is :) LDtk is "pay what you want, including free".
You're totally free to try and use it without paying anything, and all the things you create with this tool are, obviously, all yours (even for commercial use). At any given time, you can still decide to contribute by paying any price you want for the app.
All features
- Easy to use: modern UI with a strong focus on ease-of-use and quality-of-life features.
- Universal and agnostic: compatible with all languages (not only Haxe) and game frameworks in the world
- JSON: easy to parse file format for any game-engine out there (I promise it’s actually really easy). Haxe isn’t required.
- Tiled export: LDtk can export Tiled TMX files for frameworks that only support this format. Note: this feature ONLY exists as a temporary method to load a LDtk project JSON in a game framework that only supports TMX files. It is recommended to just read the LDtk JSON.
- Customizable layers: Integer grid layers, Tile layers and Entity layers support
- Auto-layers: paint your collision map and see the grass, textures and all the small details being drawn automatically!
- Entities: fully customizable Entity with custom properties (ex: you can have a “Mob” entity, with a “hitPoints” field, which is an Integer limited to [0,10] bounds).
- Enums: you can define an enumeration (ex: an “ItemType” enum with “Money”, “Ammo”, “Gun” values) and use this enum in your entity custom fields.
- External enums: enums can be imported and synced directly from Haxe source code files (HX file)!
- HTML5: LDtk is built around modern web standards.
- Auto update: you get notified as soon as a stable update is released and it’s up to you to install it when you’re ready, with a single click.
- LDtk loves Haxe: a powerful Haxe API which gives you access to fully typed values from your levels. It avoids mistakes like mistyping, renaming or removals: you see errors during compilation, not at runtime. For example, having
var p = new MyLdtkProject(), you can do things like
p.all_levels.MyIntroLevel.all_enemies[0].f_hitPoints.
|Status
|In development
|Category
|Tool
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|Deepnight Games
|Made with
|Haxe
|Tags
|2D, gamedev, haxe, Level Editor
|License
|MIT License
|Average session
|Days or more
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
Development log
- 0.9.3 - Ludum Dare 48 edition59 days ago
- 0.9.2 and 0.9.162 days ago
- 0.9.0 - Biomes & tags66 days ago
- 0.8.1Mar 01, 2021
- 0.8.0Feb 26, 2021
- 0.7.1Jan 25, 2021
- 0.7.0: PNG export, multiple files, backups etc.Jan 22, 2021
- 0.6.2Dec 31, 2020
Comments
why with both 32bit and 64bit in installer, this is not necessary
can you add a portable version for 64bit only?
thanks
Not necessary for you or for everyone? It's nice to have the choice for those who need it. Just as portable versions are ;)
i don't care about me, i care about useless bandwidth usage, and useless disk operations
don't ship with waste, it's never a good idea, and gives bad impression about the software, when it's too big, it is a sign of incompetence or unnecessary bloat
there are the people who care:
https://rxi.itch.io/tilekit (250kb)
and the people who don't care:
ldtk: 100mb 7z (184mb for x64 unzipped)
Right now, for faster distribution reasons, I only maintain an hybrid 32/64 bits version to maximize support for everyone. It shouldn’t affect anyone, except for some extra 30mb to download, which is… well, not that much imho.
About a portable build, yes, I’d like to have one at some point, but I need to upgrade my auto-updater to support that :)
ok so you don't care at all about the users, that's disappointing to hear only just to save 5 seconds writing the script to zip builds separately, and itch.io has API to upload releases btw, so you could save even more time if you wanted, but i doubt you want, seems you are fine with bloatware (i wouldn't mind if it was 2x 250kb like tilekit i mentioned in other comment, but here it's electron.. but that itself is an other problem, let's stick to the 2x download size issue for now)
> It shouldn’t affect anyone, except for some extra 30mb to download, which is… well, not that much imho.
selfishness
each 7zip is 50mb, so you waste 50mb shipping useless bloat
50mb for one user
let's say 100k people download your app
that's 5TB of bandwidth wasted, and it's 5TB of avoidable IO operation on people's SSDs
devs need to respect me and my PC
Very cool! Can't wait to take it or a spin. Thanks for making this FOSS! <3
Windows 7 : WHY I CAN'T RUN IT PROPERLY
Windows 10 : ":)"
Microsoft : Get windows 10
It’s exactly what I did recently ;-)
Does it support isometric graphics?
Hi, no LDtk only supports square layout grids.
I see, thanks! I will use it anyways.
The downloaded file for Windows (LDtk 0.9.3 installer.exe) apparently installed correctly under Windows 7 Pro, including a shortcut icon on the Desktop, followed by the Loading splash screen, but next was a black screen displaying just the LDtk logo top left. See screenshot. Same occurs if installing/running as Administrator.
I have this same problem on linux
Requests:
1) custom shortcuts.
2) custom fonts? I would like to change that font around the level ('size 256px etc') as it looks a bit pixelated. or maybe fix it.
finally a proper autotile. Tiled is nothing compared to this.
Weird the menu wont show up. here is the screenshot.
I have missing something?
Definitely not normal 🤔
ldtk.log? To find it:
%localappdata%
programsfolder
ldtkfolder
ldtk.logand mail it to me at ldtk@deepnight.net
Thanks!
I download and install latest version.
Hey Deepnight, it looks like this might be a problem for another user that posted 2 days ago. Perhaps this is a problem that occurs on Windows 7 devices?
Hi! I just want to mention that I have this same problem (am also on Windows 7), and there isn't a ldtk.log file in the directory that you specified. I'm assuming ldtk.log is a crash log file, which would explain why it isn't there, because the program doesn't crash, it just shows an empty screen with no warnings or errors.
Thanks, I’ll try to fix that for 0.9.4 :) There is an open issue here if you want to get notified of any progress done: https://github.com/deepnight/ldtk/issues/498
Sorry about that, I’ll try to fix it in 0.9.4 update. Issue is here: https://github.com/deepnight/ldtk/issues/498
Would this be compatible with Game Maker Studio 2? Id love to try this.
How does any of this work?
No
Any way you could implement a "color" or "tint" function, per tile? I have some 1-bit tile sets that I'd love to work with, but I don't know any tile-based tools that allow arbitrary coloring, so it's hard to visualize and experiment.
That’s an interesting idea, but coloring can mean various things 🤔 In this case, you meant “to replace the white color by another custom color”, right?
Feel free to open a suggestion issue on GitHub, I’ll have a look :) https://github.com/deepnight/ldtk/issues
Basically like a "Color Overlay" layer in Photoshop. I'll do that, thanks.
is this just for level making? can we also add a player sprite?
You can create Entities with whatever property you’d need. But yes it’s a level editor, not a game engine :)
ok thanks!
HI ! is there any unity implementation
Since it saves to JSON, you can use any JSON-to-C# converter (just google it) to create the class, then use your JSON library of choice to load the data very easily.
Perfect level editor. I hope it gets libGDX framework with Java language support. I think I can still use it though with the .tmx file export and through reading .json files.
Also you don't have to but I would like it if you would advertise the game I make ;) It will earn us both more money but feel free to say no any time.
Sure, keep me updated on your progress :)
I'm using this to make a game. It will be sold for money, and because this is absolutely godsend, I'm going to split the profit 50/50 with you via PayPal.
Even if I really appreciate your offer, I definitely cannot accept 🙂 I have very strong beliefs on this specific topic, and your game is your creation. And as such, it belongs completely to you. That’s the exact reason I went for a MIT license on LDtk, because I believe creators should earn the full profits of their hard work (not a big fan of Unreal engine business model and such) 👍
LDtk is a tool with a pay-what-you-want model, but in its spirit, it’s intended to be free. My best reward is it to be used by people to make cool games 👌
Thank you!
We just love free software!
PS. Infinity Falls Studio
Even though he wont accept your money from sales of your game, if you really want to give Deepnight Games some money, you could take the 50% (or whatever you want) and buy a copy of LDtk and use the "pay-what -you-want" option = you can give as much money as you want.
Amazing dude! I would love it have a version for win x86
Thank you :) Let me check if it’s possible to make a x86 build: I’ll keep you updated :)
You can check for a new download on the LDtk page. Tell me if it works for you!
:0 thanks you very much, its working :D i will report any bugs
This might sound silly but after downloading and trying LDTK out, I've dropped everything else and started learning Haxe + Heap. This map editor is just dope. Thank you man!
There is a problem: Every time the download is about to finish it throws an error. What will it be?
Anyway, I think it is a great tool, which serves both indie developers and large companies.
Is it the download from itch.io website page? If so, you might try to clear your browser cache (and downloaded files) completely and try again. It looks like some corrupted download file. Also, check that no software is blocking your download for some weird reason 🤔
Hello!
Yesterday I managed to download it without errors and tested it.
It seems to me ... Incredible, simply incredible!
This application is an absolute godsend for any developer, pixel artist and/or level designer. To get the results that this application produces on a tile by tile basis would literally take weeks. To set rules and have control on the output is not only powerful but this is a real workhorse for simply "getting the job done!"
Awesome application, you are a god amongst men lol :-)
Thanks a lot <3 Glad to hear LDtk was useful to you :) More is coming in future updates!