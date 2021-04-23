



LDtk is a modern and open-source 2D level editor, specifically designed for indie devs.



It is based on my personal experience creating Dead Cells and making game jams.

My goal is to provide an editor that has all the important core features and to do them right, with a modern user interface/experience.



Is it free?

Yes it is :) LDtk is "pay what you want, including free".

You're totally free to try and use it without paying anything, and all the things you create with this tool are, obviously, all yours (even for commercial use). At any given time, you can still decide to contribute by paying any price you want for the app.



All features